Alleged N29b fraud: You’ve case to answer, court tells ex-Gov Nyako, Son

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday rejected the no-case submission by former Adamawa Governor Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd), his son, Abdulaziz and others being tried for their alleged complicity in the diversion of about N29 billion public funds.

 

The Federal Government is prosecuting Nyako, Abdulaziz, Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Sebore Farms and Extension Ltd, Pagado Fortunes Ltd, Blue Opal Ltd, Tower Assets Management Ltd and Crust Energy Ltd on a 37-count money laundering charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

Delivering ruling on the no case submission, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, held that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the defendants to warrant their being called upon to enter a defence.

 

Justice Abang further held that having scrutinised the evidence of the 21 witnesses called by the prosecution and exhibits tendered, he could not resist coming to the conclusion that the defendants have some explanations to make in relation to the charge against them. The court subsequently adjourned till October 4 for the defendants to open their defence.

