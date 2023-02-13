News Top Stories

Alleged N2bn bribe to CAN cheap blackmail, says Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has described as cheap blackmail, the allegation that he gave out the sum of N2 billion to Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Obi, in a statement by Obi-Datti media office, noted that the petition on the alleged bribe was signed by one Pastor Frank Onwumere of the Dominion Centre International, based in Okigwe, Imo State, but noted: “The institutions mentioned in the write-up have enough instruments to tackle such cheap extortion.”

The LP candidate recalled that his media office had on February 6, alerted the nation of a grand design by political opponents to embark on propaganda against him. “Obi-Datti Media Campaign office knows it as a fact that you cannot be in front of a political competi-tion and not get roughened, especially if you are in the race with morally bankrupt persons. “That is why we will continue to be amused by the desperation of some opponents to search for faults on the front-running presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, and the apparent frustration of not finding any,” the statement added.

The statement noted that the LP candidate has remained the most searched and fact-checked among the four top presidential candidates, adding: “He is the only one running an issue-driven campaign.” It stressed that as Election Day draws nearer and the victory of Obi looks real, the anger and frustration of some characters would increase. “We are even beginning to notice some state of despair which is resulting in senseless violence and blackmail all aimed at distracting and removing the candidate’s eyes already glued to the ball. “Our mission in the Obidient Movement this day is to alert and warn discerning minds, especially those desirous to see a new Nigeria emerge through Peter Obi, to ignore and treat as thrash any doctored and faked items on Obi,” the media office advised

 

Our Reporters

