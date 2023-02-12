Alleged N2bn Bribe To CAN: Cheap blackmail, says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has described as cheap blackmail, the allegation that he gave out the sum of N2 billion to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Obi, in a statement by the Obi-Datti media office, noted that the petition on the alleged bribe was signed by one Pastor Frank Onwumere of the Dominion Centre International, based in Okigwe, Imo State, but noted: “The institutions mentioned in the write-up have enough instruments to tackle such cheap extortion.”

The LP candidate recalled that his media office had on February 6, alerted the nation of a grand design by political opponents to embark on propaganda against him.

“Obi-Datti Media Campaign office knows it as a fact that you cannot be in front of a political competition and not get roughened, especially if you are in the race with morally bankrupt persons.

“That is why we will continue to be amused by the desperation of some opponents to search for faults on the front-running presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, and the apparent frustration of not finding any,” the statement added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...