Alleged N2bn Fraud: EFCC arrests NCAA’s Account Director, 3 others

There are strong indications that the Director of Finance and Accounts of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Bilkisu Adamu Sani, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of fraud to the tune of N2 billion. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that three other top officials of the agency were apprehended alongside the Sani, by operatives of the Commission. It was learnt that the officials allegedly paid themselves and others Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) in excess of the said amount.

They are: Hart Benson Fimienye (Deputy General Manager, Treasury); Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, (Deputy General Manager (Management Accounts), and Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo, (General Manager, Accounts and Stores). Highly-placed sources, who spoke to this newspaper in confidence, said: “I can tell you that Nathaniel was taken into the antigraft agency’s custody last Thursday. “May I further inform you that others were arrested today (yesterday). “All the suspects are currently being interrogated by a team of operatives at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja.” Asked to provide further details on the development, another source, who spoke in a similar vein, said: “What I can say is that the government officials allegedly paid themselves, and others, Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) in excess of N2 billion.”

