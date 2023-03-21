News Top Stories

Alleged N2bn Fraud: EFCC arrests NCAA’s Account Director, 3 others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

There are strong indications that the Director of Finance and Accounts of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Bilkisu Adamu Sani, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of fraud to the tune of N2 billion. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that three other top officials of the agency were apprehended alongside the Sani, by operatives of the Commission. It was learnt that the officials allegedly paid themselves and others Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) in excess of the said amount.

They are: Hart Benson Fimienye (Deputy General Manager, Treasury); Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, (Deputy General Manager (Management Accounts), and Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo, (General Manager, Accounts and Stores). Highly-placed sources, who spoke to this newspaper in confidence, said: “I can tell you that Nathaniel was taken into the antigraft agency’s custody last Thursday. “May I further inform you that others were arrested today (yesterday). “All the suspects are currently being interrogated by a team of operatives at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja.” Asked to provide further details on the development, another source, who spoke in a similar vein, said: “What I can say is that the government officials allegedly paid themselves, and others, Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) in excess of N2 billion.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

GOV EMMANUEL FELICITATES AIR VICE MARSHAL MFON EKPOH

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Attributes elevation to diligence in service Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has described the recent elevation of Mfon Ekpoh, to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal as a reward for diligence in service to God, the nation and humanity. Governor Emmanuel was speaking at the  Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 14 Headquarters, Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo […]
News

Soyinka: Shut down Nigeria if abduction of school children persists

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Saturday urged Nigerians to reject kidnapping of school children in the Northern parts of the country as a way of life, saying any state where child hostage takes place should be shut down in protest against the act. Soyinka, who was reacting to the abduction of over 300 school […]
News

Compulsive internet use can cause emotional issues in teens

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Australia said internet addiction in teenagers could lead to difficulty regulating emotions.   According to the findings of a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal ‘Emotion,’ compulsive internet use has more severe effects on “effortful” forms of emotion regulation such as difficulties pursuing life goals and understanding one’s emotions.   The paper […]

Leave a Reply