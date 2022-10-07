Alleged N2bn Fraud: EFCC discontinues cross examination of ex-HoSF, Oronsaye

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Friday before the Federal High Court sitting Abuja discontinued the cross examination of former Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye in the alleged N2 billion fraud charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Although the cross examination was slated to be conducted to extract facts and ingredients to establish the alleged fraud, the EFCC, however, made a dramatic U-turn with an announcement that it would no longer continue to cross examine the defendant.

At Friday’s proceedings, Oronsaye was called into the dock for the cross examination but Oluwaleke Atolagbe, who stood for the anti-graft agency and who was billed to conduct the cross examination, told the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo that he would not continue.

The counsel did not give reason for discontinuation of the cross examination.

However, answering a question from his counsel, the former Head of Service told the court that money in the Presidency’s Contingency Account is not budgeted for.

Oronsaye, who is the sole defence witness, subsequently announced closure of his defence in the alleged fraud charges.

