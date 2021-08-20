News Top Stories

Alleged N2bn fraud: EFCC quizzes ex-Abia gov, Theodore Orji, son

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

…Commission watch listed federal lawmaker –Source

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Thursday, arrested a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. The former Governor, who was “intercepted” at about 10 a.m. yesterday, was interrogated alongside his son and Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Mr. Chinedu Orji, at the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

He was, however, released late Thursday after spending hours with the anti-graft agency, which asked him to return today for further questioning. Impeccable sources at the Commission told New Telegraph that Orji, who represents Abia Central senatorial district, and his son, were being grilled over alleged misappropriation of ecological funds, as well as Sure-P funds to the tune of N2 billion. Further investigation revealed that the case also bordered on the alleged collection of N500 million as monthly security vote between 2007 and 2015, when Orji was governor of Abia State. It was learnt that the former Abia chief executive had been on the Commission’s watch list for some time.

One of the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with this newspaper, said: “I can confirm to you that former Abia State Governor, Senator Theodore Orji, was intercepted on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 10 O’clock in the morning. “His son, who is the current Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedu, turned himself in in the afternoon, after news of his father’s arrest reached him.

“Hence, the interrogation by a crack team of detectives, who accorded the duo the deserved courtesies.” Speaking in a similar vein, another source noted thus: “Senator Orji and his sons – Chinedu and Ogbonna – are under investigation for offences bordering on misappropriation of public funds and money laundering. “To be specific, Abia Central senator is alleged to have collected a whopping N500 million monthly as security vote from 2007 to 2015, when he governed the state. “There are also other issues relating to the alleged mismanagement of the N2 billion Ecological Fund and conversion of Sure-P funds.” When contacted, Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Boko Haram: 700 ex-military officers amputated, dismissed

Posted on Author Chukwu David

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 No fewer than 700 ex-military personnel had their limbs amputated and eventually dismissed from the service due to the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. This was as the United States and Nigeria have opened discussions on how to tackle the threat posed by the Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) and its affiliate terrorist […]
News

Why I signed investment law, by Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said the state’s investment protection law put in place by his administration was to ensure that future government policies did not affect investors coming to the state. Umahi, who attributed poor investment opportunities in the state to change in government policies, noted that his administration had […]
News

Suspect: We killed DCO, dumped body in well for arresting my wife on proxy

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A suspected kidnapper, Isaac Aforji (aka Angel Boy), has revealed how he and his gang members abducted the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Afam Police Station, Moses Egbede, collected a ransom from his family and then killed him in the process. Egbede, who was in his Lexus 300 SUV, heading to office, was abducted […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica