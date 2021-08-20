Alleged N2bn fraud: EFCC quizzes ex-Abia gov, Theodore Orji, son

…Commission watch listed federal lawmaker –Source

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Thursday, arrested a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. The former Governor, who was “intercepted” at about 10 a.m. yesterday, was interrogated alongside his son and Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Mr. Chinedu Orji, at the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

He was, however, released late Thursday after spending hours with the anti-graft agency, which asked him to return today for further questioning. Impeccable sources at the Commission told New Telegraph that Orji, who represents Abia Central senatorial district, and his son, were being grilled over alleged misappropriation of ecological funds, as well as Sure-P funds to the tune of N2 billion. Further investigation revealed that the case also bordered on the alleged collection of N500 million as monthly security vote between 2007 and 2015, when Orji was governor of Abia State. It was learnt that the former Abia chief executive had been on the Commission’s watch list for some time.

One of the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with this newspaper, said: “I can confirm to you that former Abia State Governor, Senator Theodore Orji, was intercepted on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 10 O’clock in the morning. “His son, who is the current Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedu, turned himself in in the afternoon, after news of his father’s arrest reached him.

“Hence, the interrogation by a crack team of detectives, who accorded the duo the deserved courtesies.” Speaking in a similar vein, another source noted thus: “Senator Orji and his sons – Chinedu and Ogbonna – are under investigation for offences bordering on misappropriation of public funds and money laundering. “To be specific, Abia Central senator is alleged to have collected a whopping N500 million monthly as security vote from 2007 to 2015, when he governed the state. “There are also other issues relating to the alleged mismanagement of the N2 billion Ecological Fund and conversion of Sure-P funds.” When contacted, Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development.

Like this: Like Loading...