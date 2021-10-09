News

Alleged N2bn fraud: Ex-pension director, Maina, knows fate Nov 8

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed November 8 to deliver judgment in the N2b corruption charges filed against the former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina. This is coming in 24 hours after his son, Faisal, was sentenced to 14 years by the same court for similar corruption charges The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, held that the verdict would be handed down on the date subject to availability of judicial time” after the prosecution counsel adopted his final written address. Prosecution counsel, Farouk Abdullahi, while adopting his final address urged the court to convict and jail Maina in all the count of charge levelled against him by the federal government. Justice Abang had before the final adoption of address overruled an oral application by Maina’s counsel, Anayo Adibe for an adjournment to enable him file a written address out of time.

In a bench ruling, the Judge recalled that on July 16, he ordered parties to file and serve final written addresses before the matter was then adjourned to October 4, for adoption of final addresses. Abang further held that the order of July 16 remained binding on parties since it was not appealed against and there was “nothing to show before the court that the defendant was aggrieved with the order”.

The court held that the defendant had “vehemently disobeyed a court order” and instead of the defendants to take advantage to be heard by filing written addresses, they decided to file an application for bail during vacation. During the vacation period, the defendants filed an application on August 6, and I think they are persons that have denied themselves opportunity to be heard and not the court. “Defendants cannot dictate to the court when to file written addresses and no application for enlargement of time within which to file written address was made.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Cult clash claims 3 lives, scores injured in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

At least three persons have been confirmed dead and several others injured following a cult clash in Diobu, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. Some residents of Diobu, notorious for cult related clashes and crime, said the incident, which took place on Thursday caused panic among residents of the area, just as they said that […]
News

COVID-19: FG warns on second lockdown if…

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

•Governors urged to enforce compliance in schools The Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19 (PTF) has warned Nigerians to do everything within their means to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical protocols to halt the prevalence of Coronavirus in order to avoid a possible second lockdown of the economy. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the […]
News

National Assembly shifts resumption to Feb 9

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Philip Nyam Abuja The National Assembly has postponed the resumption of Senators and members of the House of Representatives till February 9.   The lawmakers were due to reconvene from the Christmas and New Year holidays on Tuesday, January 26.     A statement from the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Amos Olatunde Ojo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica