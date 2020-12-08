News

Alleged N2bn fraud: Maina’s trial resumes in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The trial of former Pension Reform Task Team Chairman, Abdulrasheed Maina resumed Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Okon Abang.
The court had last week ordered the remand of Maina at the Kuje Correctional Centre after his appearance there following his extradition from the Niger Republic.
Justice Abang had ruled that Maina would be attending his trial over alleged N2billion fraud from the correctional center until the conclusion of the case, having jumped the bail earlier granted to him and fled to the Niger Republic.
Also last week, the counsel formerly representing Maina, formally withdrew and the new counsel asked for a short adjournment to enable him to study the facts of the case.
Justice Abang granted the application for adjournment on the ground that Maina is entitled to legal representation.
Maina’s trial had been holding in absentia after he jumped bail and ran off to the Niger Republic. A High Court in Abuja declared him wanted and subsequently he was arrested in Niamey.
He was extradited to Nigeria last Thursday to face his ongoing money laundering trial.
A witness on Thursday told an Abuja High Court that Maina, bought a property worth $2 million in the Jabi area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Rector to Ekiti govt: Designate poly as COVID-19 testing, treatment centre

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye, has called on the Ekiti State government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to designate institution as a testing and treatment centre for COVID-19 pandemic. Oladebeye justified his demand by pointing out that the Polytechnic had procured a Polymerate Chain Reaction (PCR) machine through grants […]
News

Pension scam: Ndume to stand as Maina’s surety

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) has declared his intention to stand as surety for the embattled Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing trial over his alleged involvement in money laundering. Counsel to Maina, Chief J. K Gadzama (SAN) made the disclosure at the Federal High Court sitting […]
News

COSEYL asks South-East govs to revive Okpara, Mbakwe’s moribund industries

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) yesterday called on South-East governorstofocusmoreonrevitalizingmoribundindustriesin theirvariousstateswithaview toimprovinglivesresidents. COSEYL in a statement madeavailabletojournalistsin Aba by its President-General, Chief GoodluckIbem, saidthat the industrialization efforts of former Premier of Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara had been destroyed by leaders who tookoverafterhim. Besides, COSEYLlamented that the positive industrialization concepts that former Governorof […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: