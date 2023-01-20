News Top Stories

Alleged N2bn Fraud: Oronsaye, others know fate April 5

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday fixed April 5, to deliver judgment in the alleged N2 billion fraud charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) against former Head of Service, Stephen Oronsaye. The trial of the former Head of Service has been on for over seven years.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after counsel in the matter adopted their final written addresses. Adopting his address on behalf of the prosecution, Oluwaleke Atolagbe prayed the court to consider all the evidence the prosecution presented before it. Atolagbe also urged the court to consider the testimony of all the 21 witnesses the prosecution called in convicting and sentencing the defendants. He urged the court to uphold his argument and deliver its judgment in his favour.

 

