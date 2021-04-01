News Top Stories

Alleged N2bn Fraud: We couldn’t trace recipient of N1.7bn under Aliyu –Former Auditor General

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

A retired Auditor General of Niger state, Muhammad Ndawuye Nmadu has told the Court in Minna that auditors could not trace the address of contractors that received about N1.7bn from the Niger State government in 2014 under former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

He made this disclosure during the money laundering trial of a former governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Barrister Tanko Beji and Alhaji Umar Muhammad Nasko on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. It would be recalled that Dr. Aliyu, Alhaji Nasko and Barrister Beji are being prosecuted on amended seven- count charge of money laundering and criminal breach of trust to the tune of about N2 billion before Justice Aliyu of the Niger State High Court. As the first prosecution witness, PW1, Muhammad, a retired Auditor General of the state from 2007 to 2020, who was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Faruk Abdullah, told the Court that his responsibility as auditor general was to audit the books of account of the state.

According to him, “We have the responsibility to visit all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including Courts, House of Assembly to ascertain the true nature of expenditure of the state. At the end of the year, we submit the report to the State House of Assembly”.

He explained that in the cause of auditing the accounts of the state for the year 2014, they discovered that about N1.7 billion, which was received by the Ministry of Environment in the state, was split and paid to three contractors. “2014 was not initially exceptional; the normal audit was conducted except that during the audit, the sum of N1.7 billion was received by the Ministry of Environment and the same amount was split and paid to three contractors”.

The witness further revealed that aside the fact that the documentation for the contracts were incomplete, especially the absence of Certificate of No Objection from the Bureau of Public Procurement, “we also sent someone to the addresses of the contractors, (a member of the audit team that visited the area) and we could not locate the addresses of the contractors”.

