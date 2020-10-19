Alleged N3.3bn fraud: EFCC resumes Fayose’s trial

Further hearing in the trial of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, over alleged N3.3 billion fraud Monday resumed before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos. The former governor is being tried on an 11-count charge bordering on the alleged offence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, the anti-graft agency called its eighth witness, Ogundein Taiwo Olumide, a Relationship Manager with First Bank of Nigeria Ltd.

In his evidence, Olumide narrated how various sums of monies were deposited in four tranches into the account of a company known as Still Earth Ltd, allegedly procured by Fayose to launder money.

He recalled how he was invited by the EFCC in 2015 through his bank with respect to the company with an instruction to come along with its account opening package and statement of account.

Reading from the document, the witness said: “On Nov. 12, 2014, Still Earth received various deposits into its account totalling N34.8 million in four tranches. On Jan. 29, 2015, the company received N40 million and the 30th, it received, N39.5 million. The first amount was received from Hoff Concepts Ltd while the second was received from De-Privateer Ltd.

“On Jan. 30, 2015, a customer issued an instruction to move N70. 7 million to Capital Field Investment and Trust Ltd. On the same day, there was an instruction to move N105.7 million to Capital Field Investment and Trust Ltd. On the same day, there was an inflow of N132.5 million from Samchase Ltd. On Feb. 11, 2015, there was an inflow of N200 million from De-Privateer Ltd and on Feb. 13, there was an inflow of N47 million from same De-Privateer.”

However, while being cross-examined by defence lawyers, Ola Olanipekun (SAN) and Olalekan Ojo (SAN), the witness told the court that he was not aware of any record of transaction involving Fayose, adding that he could not see the name of Fayose or Spotless Ltd in the document.

