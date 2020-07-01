Alleged N32.9bn fraud: EFCC to close case against Mompha July 10

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till July 10 for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to present its remaining witnesses and close its case against social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha.

Mompha is accused of cyber fraud and laundering about N33billion.

On March 4, he and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, were re-arraigned before Justice Mohammed Liman on a 22-count charge.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendant who is based in Dubai is a major figure in an organised transnational cyber fraud network, adding that he laundered several funds which he used in acquiring properties in the United Arab Emirates.

Mompha pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, an accountant, Abiodun Audu, testified for the EFCC. He told the court about the tax return forms for Mompha’s company

He mentioned that it was one Alhaji Hamodu, a director in Mompha’s firm that contacted him to file the tax returns for the company.

Hamodu, he said, required him to input July 2016 to June 2017, in the tax return to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The witness testified that it was at the EFCC that the document relating to the tax return was shown to him when he was invited there sometime this year.

During cross-examination by Mompha’s counsel, the witness said Hamodu, a Bureau De Change operator, supplied the information on the company’s self-assessment form.

But during re-examination by the EFCC, Audu said both Hamodu and Mompha’s signatures were on the company’s tax self-assessment form.

Justice Liman, therefore, directed the anti-graft agency to present its last set of witnesses at the next adjourned date and fixed further proceedings for July 10.

