Alleged N4.6bn Fraud: After 21 days in EFCC custody, I was cleared of financial crime – Obanikoro

Musiliu Obanikoro, the former Minister of State for Defence, yesterday, told Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, that he was cleared of any financial crime, after spending 21 days in the detention of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obanikoro, who also made known his experience whilst with the antigraft agency, stated this while giving evidence in the trial of the former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, who is being tried on alleged N4.6 billion fraud. According to the former Minister: “I was invited by the EFCC in 2016, and I came in from the United States of America but was incarcerated 21, even when there is a presumption of innocence in law when allegations like these arise. “Yes, a letter of complaint was written from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), but I believe that it was written out of ignorance because after all the investigation, common sense prevailed, and I was exonerated.”

 

