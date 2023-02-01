Metro & Crime

Alleged N4.6bn Fraud: ‘After 21 days in EFCC custody, I was cleared of financial crime’ -Obanikoro

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Musiliu Obanikoro, the former Minister of State for Defence, Wednesday, told Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, that he was cleared of any financial crime, after spending 21 days in the detention of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obanikoro, who also made known his experience whilst with the anti-graft agency, stated this while giving evidence in the trial of the former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, who is being tried on alleged N4.6 billion fraud.

According to the former Minister: “I was invited by the EFCC in 2016, and I came in from the United States of America but was incarcerated 21, even when there is a presumption of innocence in law when allegations like these arise.

“Yes, a letter of complaint was written from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), but I believe that it was written out of ignorance because after all the investigation, common sense prevailed, and I was exonerated.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bauchi CP orders investigation into alleged killing of suspected motorcycle thief

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BA UCHI

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, has ordered full investigation into the alleged jungle justice meted out on a suspected motorcycle thief in Chinade by some irate youths.   This was contained in a press release circulated to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP Ahmed […]
Metro & Crime

We’ll encourage more tourist activities in Kogi – Bello

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said his administration will boost the tourism sector to attract investment and create jobs for the people of the state. Bello stated this in Lokoja on Thursday while speaking at the fourth edition of the Lokoja Boat Regatta organised by the Lokoja Forum of Patriots (LPF). The governor, […]
Metro & Crime

Six die as gas tanker crushes vehicle in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Six persons died yesterday in a road accident, involving a gas-laden tanker and a Volvo 626 vehicle. The accident occurred at the Olokuta axis of the Idiroko-Ota route in Ogun State.   The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica