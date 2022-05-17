Alleged N4.9bn Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fani-Kayode, others

The absence of Justice Daniel Osiagor, yesterday stalled the money laundering trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Fani-Kayode is charged alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenandi Usman, and Yusuf Danjuma, a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON). Also charged is a company, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Ltd.

The case which was listed for cross examination yesterday could not proceed because of the absence of the trial Judge, Justice Osiagor, said to be on another official assignment.

Parties in the case are expected to meet and agree on a new date. EFCC had preferred a 17-count charge bordering on N4.6 billion money laundering against the defendants before a former judge, Justice Mohammed Aikawa.

The defendants had each pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail. Trial had begun before Justice Aikawa and witnesses were still being led in evidence, until Aikawa was transferred out of the Lagos division. The defendants were consequently re-arraigned before a new judge, Justice Osaigor, on Jan. 24. Trial has since begun in the case while witnesses are still being led in evidence before the court.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...