Alleged N400m fraud: Court to commence Metuh’s re-trial Oct 14

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja Tuesday fixed October 14 for the re- arraignment of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, over alleged N400 million fraud.
The re-arraignment was billed for Tuesday, but the trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu was said to be away on an official duty.
The re-arraignment was, however, re-scheduled for October 14.
New Telegraph recalls that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division had on December 16, 2020, nullified a Federal High Court judgment that convicted and sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment for money laundering.
In a unanimous decision, a three-man panel of Justices of the appellate court held that the judgment of the trial Judge, Justice Okon Abang, delivered against Metuh on February 25, 2020, was tainted with bias.
The appellate court held that Abang, had by the disparaging remarks he made in the judgement, betrayed his premeditated mindset against the defendant (Metuh) whom he accused of writing various petitions against him.

