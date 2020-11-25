News

Alleged N400m fraud: ICPC nabs Devt Agency’s DG

…says huge cash shared among agency’s top mgt staff

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of the Acting Director-General (DG) of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), over allegations bordering on N400 million fraud.
Though the ICPC did not give any reason for withholding the name of the embattled Acting NABDA’s DG, Google search showed that he is Prof. Alex Akpa.
In a statement, Wednesday, by its spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC alleged that the professor of Microbiology and Biotechnology, diverted the huge cash meant to be intervention funds for the agency into private pockets.
Specifically, the Commission claimed that the embattled DG shared the said cash with the development agency’s top management staff.
New Telegraph reports that NABDA, which is an agency under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, has been in the news in recent time, over alleged malfeasance.
“ICPC intelligence-led investigation revealed that the money, which the Acting DG claimed to be an intervention fund for the biotechnology agency was diverted into private pockets,” the statement said.
It said detectives will require the agency’s boss to explain how the public fund was spent under his watch.

