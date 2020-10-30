Kyari
Alleged N41m extortion, a blackmail -DCP Kyari

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

…says petitioner ‘llbe, prosecuted

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has denied extorting N41 million from a businessman, Afeez Mojeed, while in charge of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos. He made the denial through his lawyer, Hamza Nuhu, in a rejoinder to a petition written by the businessman to the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality. Kyari said Mojeed was a ‘fraudster’ arrested six years ago over a N94 million fraud allegation. He added that the N41 million being tied to his name was recovered from Mojeed’s proceeds of the crime which he voluntarily paid the victim (owner of the money) back directly through the victim’s account.

Kyari added that Mojeed would be re-arrested and arraigned again as he had not been cleared of the alleged offence. According to him, the complainant has assured the police that he is in Nigeria now and that he is ready to attend court until the case is concluded. The rejoinder reads in part: “Fraudster Afeez Mojeed defrauded N94 million from a victim. He was arrested six years ago and N41 million was recovered from the proceeds of the crime which he voluntarily paid the victim (owner of the money) back directly through the victim’s account. “He confessed on video and in writing that he bought a Honda car 2008 model and N7 million land from the N94 million he defrauded and that he has squandered the remaining N31 million on hotels and girlfriends.

He submitted the car and land documents which were registered as exhibits before he was charged to court and after some years he was discharged not acquitted from court because the complainant was not coming to court as most Nigerians do.

“The land document and the car that were registered as exhib-its are still kept with the exhibits keeper in Lagos. “We are surprised the fraudster is mentioning Abba Kyari’s name like he gave him one kobo.

He has not given him one kobo and it’s on record that the respected officer has never collected money from any of his suspects despite the thousands of cases he has handled all these years. “He wouldn’t have been who he is today if he is a cheap corrupt officer like this. He has no evidence of giving Abba Kyari one kobo. All (are) lies from a criminal that was charged to court. Let him prove all the lies he is talking about. Also, the criminal should know that giving false information is still an offence in Nigeria for which one can be charged to court.”

