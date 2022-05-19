News Top Stories

Alleged N47bn Fraud: EFCC arrests ex-NDDC boss, Ekere

Posted on

There are strong indications that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, arrested a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, over allegations bordering of diversion of public funds to the tune of N47 billion. It was gathered that the huge cash was allegedly diverted through some registered contractors of the interventionist agency.

Efforts to get the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, for confirmation failed, as his phone line was not available, as at press time. He was, however, said to have confirmed the development to Channels Television. New Telegraph reports that Ekere’s apprehension came twenty four hours after the arrest of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with alleged N80 billion fraud. There were also reports that of the taking into custody of the first female Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Patricia Etteh.

 

Our Reporters

