Alleged N5.2b fraud: Counsel’s withdrawal stalls trial of ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde

The withdrawal of the counsel to the former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Adedibu Ojerinde yesterday stalled the commencement of his criminal trial before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. At the resumed trial yesterday, Ojerinde’s counsel, Peter Olorunishola (SAN) informed the court of his withdrawal from the case.

Ojerinde, who was arraigned on July 6, 2021, on an 18-count charge, was accused of complicity in the diversion of over N5.2 billion of public funds. The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission ICPC, prosecuting Ojerinde on behalf of the Federal Government, claimed the former JAMB Registrar committed the alleged offences contained in the charge from when he served as the Registrar of the National Examination Council NECO, through his days in JAMB till 2021.

The prosecuting counsel, Ebenezer Shogunle, at the resumed proceedings yesterday, informed the court that the case was set down for commencement of trial, for which he was prepared and has three witnesses in court. Defence counsel, Itieubong Usoroh, who said he held the brief of Olorunishola, said his principal has written the court about his decision to withdraw from the case and that he also needed time to address some issues surrounding the payment of his professional fees. Usoroh said Olorunishola has, therefore, applied for a short adjournment to enable them to resolve all pending issues to allow for his formal withdrawal. Shogunle, in his response, agreed that the defendant was entitled to a lawyer of his choice, but argued that such entitlement should not be exploited to delay the trial and urged the court to be guided by the provision of Section 393(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act ACJA in granting a short adjournment. In his ruling, the trial Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted the defence counsel’s request for adjournment and adjourned till October 8, 2021, for commencement of trial.

Like this: Like Loading...