News

Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID- 19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion.

 

Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement, Saturday, said the directors were interrogated at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

 

“Some directors of NDDC were interrogated at the Commission’s headquarters recently, after months of intelligence gathering, following the receipt of petitions from Nigerians on the alleged illegalities and contracts fraud by some officials of the agency.

 

“Top officials of the agency are being investigated for their complicity in an alleged diversion of N5.474 billion meant for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the nine states of NDDC.

 

“The Commission is also investigating the payments of millions of naira to staff of the agency for foreign trainings during the COVID- 19 full lockdown which were never attended, as well as the non-payment of entitlements to students on foreign scholarships,” Ogugua said.

 

She added: “Other allegations being investigated by ICPC include the selling of back-dated contract award letters for projects and awards of contracts that were not captured in the budget of the NDDC.

 

“ICPC had already retrieved relevant documents with which to continue investigations towards the recovery of diverted funds and prosecution of breaches of the law.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

6th NBC Code: Knee on the neck

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Understandably, conversations around the regulatory framework recently released by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) have mostly revolved around three issues. First is the desire of the commission to regulate exclusivity of broadcast content and actually outlaw such. Second is to make content sharing, including those created/developed by a broadcaster, with direct competitors mandatory. Third, bizarrely, […]
News

Dogara questions Bauchi gov’s N4.6bn payment

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has explained why he dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).   The former Speaker questioned the payment of N4.6 billion loan taken from a bank and paid directly into a private company’s account by […]
News

Lagos Commissioner: Lagos spends N1m daily on COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday revealed that it spent between N100, 000 and N1m daily to treat a coronavirus patient depending on the seriousness of the case on the patient. New Telegraph gathered in arriving at the amount, the cost of feeding, drugs, accommodation, services provided by the healthcare givers among others and other logistics were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: