Alleged N5.6bn Money Laundering: Father, son, re-arraigned

A man and his son were yesterday arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, over their alleged involvement in money laundering to the tune of N5.6billion. The first defendant, Adewale Daniel Jayeoba, his dad (second defendant) Emmanuel Jayeoba and their firm, Wales Kingdom Capital Limited (third defendant), were dragged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It would be recalled that the defendants were first arraigned by the anti-graft agency on August 2, 2022, before Justice Nicholas Oweibo on a two-count charge of carrying out banking business without the appropriate licence, and they had pleaded not guilty and were accord ingly granted bail.

The father and son were however re-arraigned before Justice Aneke on a 14-count amended charge of alleged money laundering to the tune of N5,697,029,685. One of the counts read: “That you, Adewale Daniel Jayeoba and Emmanuel Adewunmi Jayeoba, between 2019 and 2020, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired among yourselves to use the aggregate sum of N5,697,029,685 which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of your unlawful activity to wit: carrying on banking business without a valid licence, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act. But they again pleaded not guilty, prompting the anti-graft agency’s lawyer, Chinenye Okezie, to pray to the court for a trial date with a further request that the defendants be remanded in correctional service custody. However, counsel for the defence, I. A Raji informed Justice Aneke that the defendants were granted bail by Justice Oweibo, but were unable to perfect the bail terms.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...