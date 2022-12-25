News

Alleged N500m Fraud: Women group drags Leema to Court

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Muhammad Kabir
KANO
A Business Woman, Halima Ibrahim, popularly known as Leema, has been dragged to Upper Shari’a Court, sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano State over alleged N500 million fraud, by a group of 31 market women
The case which has been in Court since September 2022, was filed by Habiba Tijjani and 30 others, praying the Sharia Court Khadi to force Halima Ibrahim to pay back their money, N500 millions which allegedly was collected from them fraudulently by the defendant.
The plaintiffs claimed to have paid the sum of N500 million jointly to Leema, for the order of furniture, kitchen utensils, toys and household items from China but are yet to receive the goods.
They complained that the said woman refused to either bring the goods or refund them, prompting them to take the matter to the Shari’a court, presided over by Ustaz Ibrahim Sarki Yola.
Some of the women, who spoke to Radio Nigeria, Fatima Abdullahi Shehu , Rashida Kardam, Aishatu Abubakar, Aisha Rabi’u, Habiba Tijjani and Hassana Bello from Abuja, Adamawa, Katsina, Gombe and Kaduna respectively said that most of those affected reside in neighbouring states, and travel regularly to Kano for the court case.
They noted that most of them were taken to the Police Station by their respective customers, others were divorced by their husbands while about five of them lost their lives due to tension and pressure from customers to refund their money.
They noted that the huge amount of the money was paid to Halima’s bank account in installments after she advertised the products in her WhatsApp group.
They appealed to Sarki Yola to assist them by speeding up the judgement, saying, “as a Judge with proven integrity, we believe that he would get to the root of the matter and do justice to us”.
They also appealed to Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, to help intervene for them to get justice over the ongoing case.
When our reporter contacted the defense lawyers, Barrister sAliyu and Yunusa, did not respond to phone calls, nor did they reply to the text message sent to them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Fitch report, a conjecture, illusory –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the Fitch report that predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, would win the next year’s presidential election, was conjectured by the Tinubu Campaign Organisation and therefore, not supported by any verifiable fact. A statement by […]
News

Fayemi orders refund of money collected for recruitment material

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State government yesterday, said Governor Kayode Fayemi has directed the immediate refund of money paid by successful candidates in the recruitment exercise conducted by the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) for the purchase of the Teaching Service Manual, Service Record and Job Cards among others. The Chairman of TESCOM, Hon. Babatunde Abegunde, disclosed […]
News

Mbaka’s assessment of Umahi’s govt wrong – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, under the aegis of the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has described the recent assessment of Governor Dave Umahi’s performance in the state by the founder and Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, as against the realities on ground in the state. This was as the group warned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica