News

Alleged N544m Fraud: Court frees ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

An Abuja High Court Friday discharged and acquitted a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and five others from the N544 million contract fraud offence brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Court held that the anti-graft agency failed woefully to establish a prima facie case against the Ex-SGF and the co-defendants.

In a ruling on no case submission made by Babachir Lawal and others, Justice Charles Agbaza held that no ingredients of any offence was made out by the 11 witnesses that testified for the EFCC.

The Judge further held that EFCC did not establish that Babachir Lawal was either a member of the Presidential Initiative for North East PINE that awarded the contract or a member of the Ministerial Tenders Board that vetted and gave approval to the disputed contract.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Public Interest Lawyers write AGF, seek prosecution of journalist

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tunde Oyesina, Abuja A group of public interest lawyers under the umbrella body of International Human Rights Protection Forum (IHRPF) has written the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) calling for the prosecution of a journalist, Ahmad Salkida over alleged acts of terrorism. In the letter signed by  Eze […]
News

Nasarawa Assembly to govt, security agents: Fish out killers of APC chairman

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called on the state government and security agencies to intensify efforts at fishing out the killers of the state All Progressives Congress ( APC) Chairman, Mr. Philip Shekwo.   Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe- Abdullahi, made the demand after the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. […]
News

2023: NESG cancels debate for presidential candidates

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has cancelled its planned debate tagged National Economic Summit (NES#28) for presidential candidates next week in Abuja. In place of debate, NESG said it would organise a town hall meeting for the presidential candidates at a later date. Chairman, Asue Ighodalo, confirmed the change of plan on Wednesday while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica