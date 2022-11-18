Alleged N544m Fraud: Court frees ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal, others

An Abuja High Court Friday discharged and acquitted a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and five others from the N544 million contract fraud offence brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Court held that the anti-graft agency failed woefully to establish a prima facie case against the Ex-SGF and the co-defendants.

In a ruling on no case submission made by Babachir Lawal and others, Justice Charles Agbaza held that no ingredients of any offence was made out by the 11 witnesses that testified for the EFCC.

The Judge further held that EFCC did not establish that Babachir Lawal was either a member of the Presidential Initiative for North East PINE that awarded the contract or a member of the Ministerial Tenders Board that vetted and gave approval to the disputed contract.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...