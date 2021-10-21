Alleged N5bn fraud: Court re-schedules Nov 22 for arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah

T he Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday rescheduled November 22 for the arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, over allegations bordering on N5 billion fraud while she served in the office. The court had earlier scheduled the arraign ment for Tuesday, but could not hold due to the public holiday. However, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo consequently rescheduled the arraignment to the new date. The court had on July 12 threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the former minister should she fail to appear in court by the next adjourned date. The judge had given he warning after the prosecution counsel; Hassan Liman, told the court that Oduah was not in court to take her plea. Eight others are standing trial along with the former minister.
COVID-19: Majority of new cases in UK are new variant- Health Secretary
…as govt approves new Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine The new, faster-spreading coronavirus variant makes up the majority of new cases in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News. The recent surge of COVID-19 cases was largely due to the variant which may be up to 70% more infectious than the original one, Hancock said. […]
Traveling to become more difficult after pandemic – Jetblack Travel founder
Dr. Alexander Oladele, a Nigerian who runs a travel and tourism outfit in the United States of America known as Jetblack Travel, has postulated that air travel will become more difficult in the post Covid-19 pandemic era. He said already it has become difficult and that, the world should prepare for more challenges in […]
Bayelsa Cabinet commiserates with deputy gov, Wife
The Bayelsa State Executive Council at its 30th meeting yesterday observed a minute of silence in sympathy with the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, over the demise of his wife’s mother, Madam Eunice Eberechukwu Tasie. Madam Tasie, who died on February 3, at the age of 71, will be interred on April 10, at Ibaa […]
