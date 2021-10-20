News

Alleged N5bn fraud: Court re-schedules Nov 22 for arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Wednesday rescheduled November 22 for the arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, over allegations bordering on N5 billion fraud while she served in the office.

The court had earlier scheduled the arraignment for Tuesday, but could not hold due to the public holiday.

However, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo consequently rescheduled the arraignment to the new date.

The court had on July 12 threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the former minister should she fail to appear in court by the next adjourned date.

The judge had given the warning after the prosecution counsel; Hassan Liman, told the court that Oduah was not in court to take her plea.

Eight others are standing trial along with the former minister.

