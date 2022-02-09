News

Alleged N5bn fraud: Ex-JAMB registrar, Ojerinde seeks plea bargain with ICPC

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA Comments Off on Alleged N5bn fraud: Ex-JAMB registrar, Ojerinde seeks plea bargain with ICPC

A former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Adedibu Ojerinde, yesterday opted for plea bargain with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the N5 billion fraud suit against him before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

 

At the resumed trial yesterday, Ojerinde pleaded with the trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, to give him 24 hours to settle himself with ICPC through plea bargain instead of formal trial.

 

His new lead counsel, Ibrahim Ishyaku (SAN), told the court that his client prefers an out of court settlement known as plea bargain to resolve the matter.

 

The senior lawyer informed the judge that the trial could commence if after 24 hours, the matter could not be resolved.

 

“My Lord, our plea is that weshouldbegiven24hoursto explore the possibility of plea bargain to resolve this matter and we ask that the trial be adjourned for the period to enable us come up with our terms of settlement.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Gunmen kill 38 in fresh attack in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bandits yesterday killed at least 38 people in an attack in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the state government has said. It was earlier reported that the attacks left at least 20 people dead.   The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, released a second statement yesterday confirming […]
News Top Stories

Ondo 2020: How Tinubu, Akande helped Akeredolu keep his dreams alive

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

•I’ve moved on –Ajayi I ndications have emerged on how the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, and former interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, foiled an alleged plot by Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, to truncate the re-election project of his boss, Governor, Oluwarotimi […]
News

2023: Election by direct or indirect primaries not important to govs, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday clarified that governors were not bordered by the conduct of primaries either by direct or indirect means. Speaking in an interaction with State House Correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammmadu Buhari at the Presidentrial Villa, Abuja, Fayemi said the onus of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica