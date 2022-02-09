Alleged N5bn fraud: Ex-JAMB registrar, Ojerinde seeks plea bargain with ICPC

A former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Adedibu Ojerinde, yesterday opted for plea bargain with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the N5 billion fraud suit against him before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

At the resumed trial yesterday, Ojerinde pleaded with the trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, to give him 24 hours to settle himself with ICPC through plea bargain instead of formal trial.

His new lead counsel, Ibrahim Ishyaku (SAN), told the court that his client prefers an out of court settlement known as plea bargain to resolve the matter.

The senior lawyer informed the judge that the trial could commence if after 24 hours, the matter could not be resolved.

“My Lord, our plea is that weshouldbegiven24hoursto explore the possibility of plea bargain to resolve this matter and we ask that the trial be adjourned for the period to enable us come up with our terms of settlement.”

