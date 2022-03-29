Metro & Crime

Alleged N6bn fraud: Court reduces Mompha’s bail sum from N200m to N25m

An Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday reduced from N200 million to N25 million, the bail sum for social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (alias Mompha), charged with six billion Naira money laundering. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Mojisola Dada made the ruling following a prayer by defence counsel, Mr Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), and a submission by prosecution counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo. Dada had on Jan.18 granted Mompha bail in the sum of N200 million and two sureties. However, yesterday, she held: “The defendant is admitted to bail of N25 million with two sureties in like sum.

 

“One of the sureties must have a landed property worth N50 million within the court’s jurisdiction. “The defendant shall be temporarily released to defence counsel only for two weeks pending perfection of the bail conditions.

 

