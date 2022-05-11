News

Alleged N7.9bn Fraud: Again, arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, stalled

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

For the sixth time, the planned arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, on a N7.9 billion money laundering charge was yesterday stalled before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Oduah, who was personally present in court along with her eight other co-defendants, could not be put in the dock following the inability of the Attorney General of the Federation AGF to give a definite go ahead with the arraignment.

At the resumed trial, counsel to the Federal Government, Dr Hassan Liman (SAN) had tendered a letter from the AGF’s office and demanded that the accused persons be ordered to take their plea. He drew the attention of the court to the fact that the charge against them was filed since December 17, 2020 by the Federal Government while efforts to arraign them have been unsuccessful. Liman’s attention was, however, drawn to a portion in the AGF’S letter of May 6, 2022 to the effect that his office was still looking into the issues raised by one of the defendants in the matter.

Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, who was to give an order for the plea to be taken, insisted that the AGF be given time to take a definite position in order not to embark on an exercise that may be futile in the end. Other lawyers standing for the defendants agreed with the court that the AGF be given another time to complete his actions on the case file and issue necessary directives. Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed October 12 and 13 for the plea of the defendants to be taken and for trial. Senator Oduah’s planned arraignment had before now, been stalled five times due to her initial persistent absence in court.

Justice Ekwo had on July 12 threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against her should she fail to make herself available for arraignment on the then adjourned date of October 19. 2021. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the charges alleged that Oduah misappropriated the said public funds while serving as a minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MBF carpets Northern govs, traditional rulers on power rotation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…says Northern leaders clever by half The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday took the Northern Governors’ Forum and Traditional Rulers to the cleaners over their opposition to power rotation in the country. The Northern political leaders had at their meeting on Monday in Kaduna claimed that power rotation between the North and South was unconstitutional […]
News

Ado Sanusi exits Aero Contractors

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Captain Ado Sanusi has left his position as the Managing Director of Aero Contractors following nearly a four-year stint at the helm of affairs of the carrier. The decision by the brilliant aircraft pilot to leave at a critical period of the carrier’s life was yet unknown as New Telegraph’s effort to reach him on […]
News Top Stories

Labour vows to resist FG’s concession of four airports

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to resist the Federal Government’s plan to concession four airports newly remodelled from the $1billion loan it received from China, to planned private managers. President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba who made the disclosure while receiving members of four Media Chapels of the Nigeria Union of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica