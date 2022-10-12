Alleged N7.9bn fraud: AGF issues directive for arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Sen. Oduah

Court fixes Feb 13, 2023 for arraignment, trial

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami Wednesday issued a directive for the arraignment of a former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah in the alleged N7.9 billion money laundering charges brought against her by the Federal Government.

The directive issued in a letter to the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has therefore brought to an end the adjournments suffered by the arraignment six consecutive times.

Oduah and others defendants in the alleged fraud were to have been docked since last year but was for six times put off following the request of the AGF to allow him study the case file and give legal opinion.

However, at Wednesday’s proceedings, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought a letter before the court from Malami, asking that the Senator be formally docked on the alleged offences.

Oduah, who was personally present in court along with her other eight co-defendants, was given February 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2023 for arraignment and full scale accelerated trial.

