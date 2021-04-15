Alleged N7.9bn fraud: EFCC only ‘invited’ me, says Okorocha

Barely 48 hours after he was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday opened up on his arrest, saying he was only invided by EFCC over alleged misappropriation of public funds. Okorocha was arrested by the EFCC operatives about 4:10pm on Tuesday, at his Unity House office located at Garki, Abuja. But speaking through his media aide, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said since the anti-graft agency was only doing its job, he would cooperate fully with it based on the ‘invitation’. He said: “To us, the Commission is doing its job and should be given the needed co-operation. And Okorocha being a law-abiding citizen, would always cooperate with the Commission over the Matters in Courts.

EFCC is not a slaughter House, but a very responsible institution and should be seen as such.” Onwuemeodo said Okorocha was being investigated because of the new leadership at the EFCC. He said: “The truth is that, Okorocha left as the governor of Imo State on May 28, 2019. And shortly after his exit as Governor, Imo State Government wrote petitions upon petitions against him.

“The EFCC investigated the petitions and has been in various Courts of the land with Okorocha, to that effect. “And if the EFCC has decided to invite Okorocha for Clarifications on the matters already in Courts, especially with a new Chairman at the helm of affairs at the Commission, there is nothing wrong with that. “The matters between EFCC and Okorocha over his governorship in Imo State, have been pending in various Courts of the land. “At the end of the day, we would know whether the commission will be withdrawing the Cases in Courts, or would continue with the cases already in courts.”

