Alleged N700m fraud: Court adjourns trial of Ize-Iyamu, others to July

The ongoing trial of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others in the N700million suit brought against them at the Federal High Court, Benin, hw Edo State capital, Thursday suffered a setback as the court adjourned sitting to July 7 for further hearing.

The absence of the Presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Umar led to the adjournment of the case.

Other defendants in the suit include former State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, state chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi; former Deputy Governor of Edo State Chief Lucky Imasuen and Efe Erimuoghae Anthony respectively.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed an eight-count charges against the defendants before Justice Umar over money laundering to the tune of N700 million allegedly used to prosecute 2015 general elections.

According to the anti-graft agency in the suit with No; FHC/BE21C/ 2016, Pastor Ize-Iyamu and four others allegedly received public funds illegally to the tune of N700 million for the purpose of the 2015 general election, contrary to the provisions of the EFCC Act and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The EFCC further alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit the offence in March, 2015, and took possession and control of the funds without any contract award.

The Court had on June 18, 2020 validated the corruption charges against the defendants and adjourned the case to July 02, for further hearing.

At the resumed hearing Thursday, the court could not sit.

Findings revealed that some of the defendants and their counsel were in court

