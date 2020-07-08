Alleged N700m suit: Absence of APC’s candidate, others stall hearing

Again, the Federal High Court, sitting in Benin, Edo State capital, yesterday adjourned to July 14, 2020, for hearing in the N700 million money laundering suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others.

The four other defendants in the suit are former Chairman of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih; the state PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi; former Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Imasuen and Efe Anthony. The court had in its ruling on Thursday, June 18, 2020 validated the corruption charges against the defendants and adjourned the case to yesterday for further hearing. Counsel to the 1st defendant (Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu), Charles Edosomwan (SAN) had told the court that his client could not be present in the court for the proceedings because he was currently indisposed. He, therefore, prayed the judge to allow him to present the certificate of his ill-health as certified by his medical doctor to the court.

However, after entertaining the Counsel’s submission, Justice Mohammed Garba adjourned the case to July 14, for hearing. The anti-graft agency had in suit No. FHC/ BE21C/ 2016 filed an eightcount charge against the accused persons bordering on alleged illegal receipt of public funds to the tune of N700 million for the purpose of the 2015 general elections. The EFCC also accused the defendants of conspiring among themselves to commit the offence in March 2015, alleging that they took possession and control of the funds without any contract award.

