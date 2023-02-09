Alleged N805m Fraud: EFCC moves Nwaoboshi from hospital to prison

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it has taken the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, to the Ikoyi custodial centre, after “intercepting” him at an unnamed hospital in Lagos on Monday.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the lawmaker has “been on the run months after the Court of Appeal Lagos Division convicted and sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment for money laundering, is finally in prison custody”. According to him:

“The lawmaker who was intercepted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at a Hospital in Lagos on Monday, February6, wasfinallyremanded inIkoyiCustodialCentretoday, February 8, 2023, to commence his prison term.” Giving abackground, Uwujaren said: “The Court of Appealhadinajudgementitdelivered on July 1, 2022, sentenced himtoprisonafteritconvicted him on a two-count charge of money laundering and also ordered the winding up of his twocompanies, GoldenTouch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd, in line with the provision of Section 22 of the Money Laundering ProhibitionAct2021, andtheir properties forfeited to the Federal Government.

