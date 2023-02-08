News Politics

Alleged N805m Scam: EFCC moves Senator from hospital to prison

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wednesday, said it has taken the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, to the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, after “intercepting” him at an unnamed hospital in Lagos on Monday.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the lawmaker has “been on the run months after the Court of Appeal Lagos Division convicted and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment for money laundering, and is finally in prison custody”.

According to him: “The lawmaker who was intercepted by operatives of the EFCC, at a hospital in Lagos on Monday, February 6, was finally remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre today, February 8, 2023, to commence his prison term.”

Giving a background, Uwujaren said: “The Court of Appeal had in a judgement it delivered on July 1, 2022, sentenced him to prison after it convicted him on two counts of money laundering and also ordered the winding up of his two companies, Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd, in line with the provision of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021, and their properties forfeited to the Federal Government.

“But the lawmaker, who was not present in court at the time of the ruling, went underground and refused to present himself to the Nigerian Correctional Service. Instead, he proceeded to the Supreme Court, praying the apex court to not only set aside the judgment of the appeal court but grant him bail, pending the determination of his appeal.

“But in a unanimous decision on January 27, 2023, the apex court dismissed the application. In the lead judgement by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court wondered why Nwaoboshi, who refused to submit himself to the law, would seek the indulgence of the law.”

 

Our Reporters

