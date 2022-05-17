News Top Stories

Alleged N80bn Fraud: EFCC arrests Accountant-General

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Mohammed Kabir

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, over allegations bordering on money laundering to the tune of N80 billion. According to a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, Idris allegedly perpetrated the financial crime through “bogus consultancies”.

 

The companies used in laundering the funds have allegedly been linked to family members and associates of the accountantgeneral, investigators said. Uwujaren claimed that the Accountant-General was apprehended, after failing to honour the Commission’s invitation.

 

 

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion. “The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

 

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja. “Mr Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts,” Uwujaren said. New Telegraph reports that Idris was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 25, 2015. The position became vacant at the time after the former Accountant General, Jonah Otunla, left office  on June 12, 2015.

 

Buhari reappointed Idris for a second fouryear term in June 2019, amid criticisms from labour groups who said the Accountant-General should retire after turning 60. Idris, a native of Kano State, North-west Nigeria, was born on November 25, 1960, and was until his appointment in 2015 the Director of Finance and Accounts, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development

 

