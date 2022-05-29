News

Alleged N80bn Fraud: EFCC nabs ex-Zamfara Gov. Yari

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested a former Governor of Zamfara State, Mr. Abdulaziz Yari, over allegations bordering on N80 billion fraud. Also arrested, according to impeccable sources at the anti-graft agency, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Finex Professional, Mr. Anthony Yari.

 

The commission, according to findings, is investigating the duo’s alleged links with suspended Accountant General of the Federation.

 

The arrest of the former Zamfara Governor is coming a few days after he was said to have secured a Senatorial ticket on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

One of the sources, said: “The EFCC today (yesterday) May 29, 2022 arrested a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari and Anthony Yaro, Chairman and managing director of Finex Professional for their alleged role in N84billion fraud involving former Accountant General of the Federation.

 

Yari who was picked up at about 5pm yesterday allegedly benefited to the tune of N22bn through Finex Professional, from the N84billion which the former AGF paid one Akindele”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

