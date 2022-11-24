Alleged N816m Fraud: EFCC arraigns India national

For allegedly being involved in fraud to the tune of N816 million, an Indian, Chandra Singh, was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

He was docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), before the court, presided over by Justice Ismail Ijelu, on a 19-count charge bordering on bribery and retention of stolen property.

But he pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting counsel to the EFCC, Bilikisu Buhari, to pray the court to remand the defendant to the correctional centre.

According to Buhari: “We are also ready to open a trial and have witnesses in court.”

