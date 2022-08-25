Metro & Crime

Alleged N87.5m Fraud: Court remands self-acclaimed oil marketer

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, Nigeria, yesterday directed the remand in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), of a self-acclaimed Oil Marketer, Benson Royal Enyinnah, who was brought before the court over allegations of fraud to the tune of N87, 557, 600 million. Enyinnah, according to the judge, will remain in custody until August 29, when his bail application would be heard.

The judge decided after the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge slammed against him by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos. According to the PSFU, the defendant alongside his companies and wife, Nneka Glory Benson, said to be at large, are before the court in the charge designated FHC/L/451c/22, which borders on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and fraud. The firms charged alongside the defendant are Gloroy Energy Company Limited; Petroyal Energy Company Limited and Glonnek Energy Resources.

While the proceeding lasted, the prosecutor, Chukwu Agwu, informed the judge that the defendant, his wife, Nneka Glory Benson and the companies, between 2021 and May 2022, conspired among themselves to commit the offences, under the false pretence of supplying the fraud victims petroleum products. Among those allegedly defrauded by the defendant includes Obimma Benedicta Chinazor; ‘F’, Chioma Ifeanyichukwu ‘F’, Vivian Ifeoma Ndukwu, ’F’, Chidiebere A. Okoli, ‘F’ and Greenland Energy Limited.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kogi Poly student nabbed with pistol, ammunition

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

An HND II student of the Department of Public Administration in the Kogi State Polytechnic, Shehu Tenimu Mohammed was on Friday arrested by the school’s security operatives, for being in possession of a locally made revolver while making his way into the campus. Confirming the arrest, the Head Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Uredo Omale, […]
Metro & Crime

Truck crushes rider, two others to death in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A truck on Sunday night crushed three people travelling on a motorcycle to death at Ago-Oko area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.   The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists yesterday. Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred when the rider of […]
Metro & Crime

Police declare 2 wanted over alleged N27m fraud

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

The Edo State Police Command yesterday declared two persons, Donald Enwereji and Desmond Alabi Omotakpor wanted over their alleged involvement in a case of fraud amounting to N27 million.   This followed a warrant of arrest that was issued by a Magistrate’s  Court in Benin City against the suspects.   The Command said that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica