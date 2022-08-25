Alleged N87.5m Fraud: Court remands self-acclaimed oil marketer

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, Nigeria, yesterday directed the remand in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), of a self-acclaimed Oil Marketer, Benson Royal Enyinnah, who was brought before the court over allegations of fraud to the tune of N87, 557, 600 million. Enyinnah, according to the judge, will remain in custody until August 29, when his bail application would be heard.

The judge decided after the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge slammed against him by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos. According to the PSFU, the defendant alongside his companies and wife, Nneka Glory Benson, said to be at large, are before the court in the charge designated FHC/L/451c/22, which borders on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and fraud. The firms charged alongside the defendant are Gloroy Energy Company Limited; Petroyal Energy Company Limited and Glonnek Energy Resources.

While the proceeding lasted, the prosecutor, Chukwu Agwu, informed the judge that the defendant, his wife, Nneka Glory Benson and the companies, between 2021 and May 2022, conspired among themselves to commit the offences, under the false pretence of supplying the fraud victims petroleum products. Among those allegedly defrauded by the defendant includes Obimma Benedicta Chinazor; ‘F’, Chioma Ifeanyichukwu ‘F’, Vivian Ifeoma Ndukwu, ’F’, Chidiebere A. Okoli, ‘F’ and Greenland Energy Limited.

