Alleged N89trn Stamp Duties Fleece: Kazaure’s allegations wild – Presidency 

The Presidency has dismissed allegations of misappropriation of Stamp Duties funds and cover-ups by government officials made on Friday by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Gudaji Kazaure.

Kazaure, who claimed to be the Secretary of the Presidential Committee on the Reconciliation and Recovery of All Stamp Duties, had alleged a connivance by some critical operatives of the administration, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and the Protocol Department of the State House, to prevent him from briefing President Muhammadu Buhari, in an interview, conducted in Hausa language on Friday, said he was blocked from meeting the President in order to brief him on progress report on efforts to trace the trapped N89.09 trillion.

Responding to Kazaure’s allegations, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, late Saturday evening, said it was ludicrous that a member of the Parliament would claim to be Secretary of of an Executive Committee, adding that such mix would be unconstitutional.

He further pointed out that President Buhari had since dissolved the committee Kazaure was claiming to be the Secretary to, but noted that there was another committee, Chaired by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, set up in June 2020 by the President still executing the task of reconciling Stamp Duties accounts.

“In the first instance, the committee on the alleged loss of stamp duty funds he is talking about is an illegal committee, it was dissolved on directive of the President.

“Anyone familiar with our constitution will find it curious that a member of the Parliament is the secretary of an Executive Committee. It suffices to say that the entire networth of the nation’s finacial sector, the assets of the banking sector put together, is not worth N50 trillion, not to talk of the kind of money he is talking about.

“The Central Bank assures that there is absolutely no problem, whatsoever, with money from Stamp Duties.

“There is a committee duly set up by the President in June 2020, chaired by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and the Secretary is the Chairman of the Federal Internal Revenue Service (FIRS), that is currently reconciling the stamp duty accounts. The job is not finished.

“As it is, there is nothing to give credence to wild accusations made against the administration.”

