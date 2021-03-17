Alleged N900m fraud: ICPC arrests ex-JAMB Registrar

…accuses Ojerinde of multiple identities, abuse of office, tax evasion

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), have arrested a former Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, over allegations bordering on misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N900 million.

According to a statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the former JAMB boss was apprehended in Abuja on Monday.

Apart from the said act, the ICPC further accused the Prof. of Tests and Measurement of perpetrating corruption when he held sway at the National Examination Council (NECO), an allegation he had yet to respond to.

Specifically, Ojerinde is being held over multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to public officials.

The ICPC further alleged that the scholar, who is under detention, awarded fraudulent contracts for the supply of pencils and erasers at the cost of N450 million each.

The said contracts, the ICPC added, were awarded to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, between 2013 and 2014, when he was registrar of the university examination body.

“Professor Ojerinde, who was arrested on 15th March, 2021, in Abuja, by operatives of ICPC, is alleged to have committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO),” the anti-corruption agency said in the report.

Like this: Like Loading...