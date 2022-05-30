Alleged N96.5bn Fraud: How Supreme Court judgement dismissed Wike’s probe panel indictment of Amaechi

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s probe panel white paper report that indicted his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi of alleged fraud in several government financial transactions while he (Amaechi) was governor.

The apex court judgment has, however, ended the contention and controversy over Amaechi’s alleged criminal indictment by Wike’s probe commission, in favour of Amaechi, one of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The apex court in its ruling on the matter described Wike’s Judicial Commission of Inquiry’s work as a mere report that is “not enforceable” in law, with absolutely “no legal force.” The Supreme Court went further to rule that Wike’s Commission clearly had “no judicial powers or power to adjudicate”; ruling categorically that the Commission’s probe is “not a civil or criminal trial” of Amaechi or anyone else, and that “its findings (whatever it is) is not a conviction (of Amaechi or anyone else) but a mere investigation.”

The apex court also pronounced that Wike’s commission “is not a criminal investigation agency such as EFCC, ICPC and the Police”, which further diminishes and demolishes the value of the work of the probe panel. All these details are contained in the detailed written 75-page judgment of the apex court in its ruling on the appeal filed by Amaechi against Wike and nine others on the Wike’s Judicial Commission of Inquiry’s probe.

The detailed written judgment of the sevenman Supreme Court panel dated May, 27, 2022 was delivered and signed by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, in the appeal marked SC/911/2017. Other Justices in the panel are Olukayode Ariwoola, Amina Adamu Augie, Uwani Musa Abba Aji, Mohammed Garba Lawal, Abdu Aboki and Adamu Jauro.

