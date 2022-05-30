News

Alleged N96.5bn Fraud: How Supreme Court judgement dismissed Wike’s probe panel indictment of Amaechi

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s probe panel white paper report that indicted his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi of alleged fraud in several government financial transactions while he (Amaechi) was governor.

 

The apex court judgment has, however, ended the contention and controversy over Amaechi’s alleged criminal indictment by Wike’s probe commission, in favour of Amaechi, one of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

 

The apex court in its ruling on the matter described Wike’s Judicial Commission of Inquiry’s work as a mere report that is “not enforceable” in law, with absolutely “no legal force.” The Supreme Court went further to rule that Wike’s Commission clearly had “no judicial powers or power to adjudicate”; ruling categorically that the Commission’s probe is “not a civil or criminal trial” of Amaechi or anyone else, and that “its findings (whatever it is) is not a conviction (of Amaechi or anyone else) but a mere investigation.”

 

The apex court also pronounced that Wike’s commission “is not a criminal investigation agency such as EFCC, ICPC and the Police”, which further diminishes and demolishes the value of the work of the probe panel. All these details are contained in the detailed written 75-page judgment of the apex court in its ruling on the appeal filed by Amaechi against Wike and nine others on the Wike’s Judicial Commission of Inquiry’s probe.

 

The detailed written judgment of the sevenman Supreme Court panel dated May, 27, 2022 was delivered and signed by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, in the appeal marked SC/911/2017. Other Justices in the panel are Olukayode Ariwoola, Amina Adamu Augie, Uwani Musa Abba Aji, Mohammed Garba Lawal, Abdu Aboki and Adamu Jauro.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fuel scarcity: Why we released distribution details of 387.5m litres of petrol –NNPC

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

As the scarcity caused by withdrawal of the methanol-blended petrol into the country eases off, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) yesterday explained that its reason for releasing details of how it distributed a total of 387.59 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in one week was to bridge the gap and cushion […]
News

Buhari approves NEITI’s inclusion in PIA c’ittee

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) into the Implementation Steering Committee of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).   According to him, the in-clusion of NEITI into the Committee was informed by the need to utilize the agency’s independent and reliable knowledge, information, and data to help […]
News

Ortom constitutes committee to probe Owukpa mining crisis

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Govenor, Samuel Ortomn, yesterday constituted a high powered committee to look into the intractable dispute surrounding mining activities in Owukpa district of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.   The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, disclosed this in an interview in Makurdi. Akase said the committee, headed by the Deputy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica