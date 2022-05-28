Alleged N96b Fraud: You’ve a case to answer, Supreme Court tells Amaechi

The Supreme Court yesterday ordered a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC and former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi to go and face the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Rivers State Government to investigate his complicity in an alleged N96b fraud and alleged fraudulent sales of valued assets belonging to Rivers State, while he was the governor of the state.

The apex court however, dismissed Amaechi’s appeal seeking the order of the court to stop his successor, Governor Nyesom Wike from investigating his 8-year tenure as executive governor of the state. Justice Adamu Jauro who read the lead judgment held that his application lacked merit, ought to be dismissed and was subsequently dismissed. The court affirmed the judgments of the High Court of Rivers State and that of the Court of Appeal, which had earlier dismissed same suit for want of substance and merit. The apex court also slammed N1m fine against Amaechi.

With the final decision of the apex court, Amaechi will be made to appear before the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice George Omekeji to give account of how N96b was allegedly withdrawn from the Treasury of the state government and how it was expended. The Commission of Inquiry inaugurated by Governor Wike is to look into the lawful or otherwise of the alleged sales of valuable assets of the state. The listed valuable assets are Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, Olympia Hotel and the award of contract for the execution of Mono Rail Project.

