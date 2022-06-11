News

Alleged N96bn fraud: Rivers govt files criminal charges against Amaechi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the State has filed criminal charges against former Governor Rotimi Amaechi over the alleged misuse of 96 billion Naira, which accrued from the sales of state assets. Governor Wike had instituted a commission of inquiry to look into the alleged sale of valuable assets such as Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, Olympia Hotel and the award of contract for the execution of Mono Rail Project. Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed an application by former Governor Amaechi, challenging the probe.

The Rivers State Governor, while swearing in three new Commissioners at the Government House in Port Harcourt, announced the decision of the leaders of the state to prosecute the former Governor and an energy firm, Sahara Energies indicted in the deals.

The firm is co-founded by a businessman, Tonye Cole who is now the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State. Wike also directed the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Rivers State, Professor Zaccheaus Adangor to write a strong protest letter to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) to stop what he called an harassment of the immediate past Accountant General of the State, Siminialayi Fubara who is now the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State. He was reacting to the recent attempt by the Commission to arrest Mr. Fubara at the Port Harcourt International Airport on his return from Abuja, after he was issued the Certificate of Return by the National Leadership of the PDP.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to IMF: Our N32.92trn debt stock sustainable

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said Nigeria’s debt stock standing at N32.92 trillion is sustainable. In a message to the Director, International Monetary Funds (IMF) Africa Department, Abebe Selassie, the minister, however, said the Federal Government was only bothered with pressures of debt services. She commended […]
News

Buhari meets Masari behind closed doors

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari Monday met the Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Bello Masari, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa. Masari met with the President alongside the winner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in his state, Dikko Rada. Though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed by the […]
News

Withdrawal form: How APC forced some aspirants to sign, excluded others

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A Senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has recounted how he was forced to sign the party’s withdrawal letter inserted into his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms by the party’s leadership. The aspirant, who craved anonymity, speaking with Saturday Telegraph, said it was a condition given to him before his filled forms […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica