Alleged N96bn fraud: Rivers govt files criminal charges against Amaechi

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the State has filed criminal charges against former Governor Rotimi Amaechi over the alleged misuse of 96 billion Naira, which accrued from the sales of state assets. Governor Wike had instituted a commission of inquiry to look into the alleged sale of valuable assets such as Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, Olympia Hotel and the award of contract for the execution of Mono Rail Project. Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed an application by former Governor Amaechi, challenging the probe.

The Rivers State Governor, while swearing in three new Commissioners at the Government House in Port Harcourt, announced the decision of the leaders of the state to prosecute the former Governor and an energy firm, Sahara Energies indicted in the deals.

The firm is co-founded by a businessman, Tonye Cole who is now the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State. Wike also directed the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Rivers State, Professor Zaccheaus Adangor to write a strong protest letter to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) to stop what he called an harassment of the immediate past Accountant General of the State, Siminialayi Fubara who is now the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State. He was reacting to the recent attempt by the Commission to arrest Mr. Fubara at the Port Harcourt International Airport on his return from Abuja, after he was issued the Certificate of Return by the National Leadership of the PDP.

