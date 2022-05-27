Alleged N96bn Fraud: You have case to answer, Supreme Court tells Amaechi 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi to go and face the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Rivers State Government to investigate his complicity in an alleged N96 billion fraud and alleged fraudulent sales of valued assets belonging to the state while he was the governor of the state.

The apex court, however, dismissed Amaechi’s appeal seeking the order of the court to stop his successor, Governor Nyesom Wike from investigating his eight-year tenure as governor of the state.

The Supreme Court in a judgment ordered Amaechi to go and face the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Rivers State Government to investigate his tenure as governor of the state.

Justice Adamu Jauro, who read the lead judgment, held that his application lacked merit, ought to be dismissed and was subsequently dismissed.

The Supreme Court affirmed the judgments of the High Court of Rivers State and that of the Court of Appeal which had earlier dismissed same suit for want of substance and merit.

The apex court also slammed a N1 million fine against Amaechi.

With the final decision of the apex court, Amaechi will be made to appear before the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice George Omekeji to give account of how N96 billion was allegedly withdrawn from the treasury of the state government and how it was expended.

