Alleged N9bn fraud: Ex-Kwara Gov, Ahmed, in EFCC’s net

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…grilled for 7 hours by crack team of detectives

 

A former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, was grilled yesterday by a crack team of detectives over alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N9 billion.

 

Highly-placed sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the alleged fraud was perpetrated during the former governor’s two terms of office (2011 – 2019).

 

The investigation also covers the period the ex- Kwara chief executive was Commissioner of Finance in the cabinet of Dr. Bukola Saraki as Governor of the North Central state.

 

It was learnt that Ahmed, who has kept a low profile since he left office about two years ago, spent about seven hours in the interrogation room writing statements.

 

This was shortly after he arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja, at about 10:00.a.m, yesterday. “I can tell you that a former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

 

“In fact, the former governor is currently facing a crack team of operatives at the headquarters of the EFCC, where he is answering questions in respect of some alleged financial infractions that  happened during his stewardship in Kwara State.” one of the sources said.

 

Another source, who spoke in a similar vein, said: “He (Ahmed) arrived at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters at about 10am on Monday, in response to an earlier invitation extended to him by the commission.”

 

Asked to disclose what formed the basis for the suspect’s invitation, he responded: “It is connected to how funds to the tune of about N9billion were allegedly diverted from the coffers of Kwara state government during his tenure as governor of the North-Central state, from 2011 to 2019.

 

“It also covers his time as Commissioner for Finance in the administration of Bukola Saraki, former Senate President.” Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, however, declined further comment.

