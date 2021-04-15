News

Alleged neglect: EKSU lecturers set to commence indefinite strike

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Ekiti State University (EKSU) branch, yesterday said it has concluded plans to commence an indefinite strike action from April 22 after the expiration of their four-week notice over alleged neglect of the university by the state government. The lecturers said but for the various interventions of the Federal Government occasioned by consistent ASUU struggles, the university would have been closed down or mortgaged to private investors.

The ASUU leaders said no fewer than 10 members of staff of EKSU had died due to inability to pay medical bills from treatable ailments in the last three years. ASUU Chairman, EKSU branch, Doctor Kayode Arogundade, stated this when he led other executive members of the union to address newsmen at the university campus. Arogundade noted that the university, which was state-owned, could not boast of any singular infrastructural facility that was put in place by the current state government since its inception in 2018. “As at today, Ekiti State government is only subverting EKSU by 50 per cent of its monthly wage bills, without paying any considerable attention to capital grants and infrastructural development.

“This has led EKSU’s administration to ingloriously indulge in financial infractions such as subversion of tax deductions to paying salaries. Diversion of pension deductions to paying salaries, fund diversion from various units of the university, Health Centre, ICT, Faculties and Directorates. By this, all these units were left in absolute neglect and disarray. “Despite various appeals made to eminent personalities in the state to help call the attention of government to the survival of the university, it appears the current governor of the state has defiantly made up his mind to punish EKSU to its grave.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Remembrance Day: FG shuts FSC, Foreign affairs ministry

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

Indications emerging late yesterday evening revealed that Federal Government has shut down the phases I, II, III of the Federal Secretariat Complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters for the forthcoming Armed Forces Remembrance Day.   A circular signed by Dr. Evelyn Ngige, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, of the Head of the […]
News

Bomb explosion kills 5 children, injures 6 others in Katsina

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Police Command in Katsina State, on Saturday, said five children were killed in a suspected bomb explosion at a farm in Yammama village, Malumfashi Local Government area of the state.   A statement by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said that six other children were injured in the blast which occurred […]
News

Nigerian Army’s actions at Lekki in tandem with international best practices – Expert Witness

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The conduct of the Nigerian Army at the Lekki Tollgate has been described commendable and in tandem with international best practices by a British freelance journalist Michael Edwards. Mr. Edwards, who is also an expert in radio-visual analysis, stated this while speaking with reporters on the sides at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica