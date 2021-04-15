Alleged neglect: EKSU lecturers set to commence indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Ekiti State University (EKSU) branch, yesterday said it has concluded plans to commence an indefinite strike action from April 22 after the expiration of their four-week notice over alleged neglect of the university by the state government. The lecturers said but for the various interventions of the Federal Government occasioned by consistent ASUU struggles, the university would have been closed down or mortgaged to private investors.

The ASUU leaders said no fewer than 10 members of staff of EKSU had died due to inability to pay medical bills from treatable ailments in the last three years. ASUU Chairman, EKSU branch, Doctor Kayode Arogundade, stated this when he led other executive members of the union to address newsmen at the university campus. Arogundade noted that the university, which was state-owned, could not boast of any singular infrastructural facility that was put in place by the current state government since its inception in 2018. “As at today, Ekiti State government is only subverting EKSU by 50 per cent of its monthly wage bills, without paying any considerable attention to capital grants and infrastructural development.

“This has led EKSU’s administration to ingloriously indulge in financial infractions such as subversion of tax deductions to paying salaries. Diversion of pension deductions to paying salaries, fund diversion from various units of the university, Health Centre, ICT, Faculties and Directorates. By this, all these units were left in absolute neglect and disarray. “Despite various appeals made to eminent personalities in the state to help call the attention of government to the survival of the university, it appears the current governor of the state has defiantly made up his mind to punish EKSU to its grave.”

