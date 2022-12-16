Metro & Crime

Alleged Organ Harvest: EFCC behind my travails – Ekweremadu

Embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday told Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was responsible for his travails at the London Court where he had been in detention over alleged organ harvest.

The Senator who is in custody in London over an alleged organ harvest told the Federal High Court that the EFCC wrote a letter to the London Court which made the foreign court refuse to admit him to bail.

Ekweremadu’s allegations were contained in an application he filed before the Nigerian court  seeking an order of the court to set aside interim order granted in favour of the Federal Government for forfeiture of his 40 properties in the country and outside the country.

The ex-Deputy Senate President in the application by his counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), claimed that the forfeiture order was granted to the Federal Government in error because the EFCC suppressed information and facts in respect of the properties.

Specifically, the detained Senator alleged that the EFCC fraudulently obtained the forfeiture order for the government by concealing information that the  investigation on the 40 properties started as far back as 2008.

Among others, he alleged that the EFCC was fully aware that he was in detention in London when the application for forfeiture of the properties was filed and argued. He said the anti-graft agency deliberately refused to disclose to the court that he was in London detention and would not be able to counter the forfeiture request.

Ekweremadu, therefore, prayed the court to set aside the forfeiture order and stay proceedings in the matter until he resolves his ordeal before the London Court. However, counsel to the EFCC, Silvanus Tahir (SAN), denied that the commission was behind Ekweremadu’s ordeal.

While admitting that EFCC wrote the London Court based on a special request, he said that it was a normal routine for antigraft agencies to exchange information that would be of help to one another. Tahir did not oppose the request for a stay of proceedings till Ekweremadu fully resolve his matter before the London Court, but however, vehemently opposed the request for setting aside the forfeiture order.

 

