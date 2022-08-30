Alleged organ harvest victim, David Ukpo asks court to stop bio-data release to Ekweremadu, London court

David Ukpo, the victim of the alleged organ harvest involving Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, Tuesday asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to set aside its July 1 order for the release of his bio-data for use in a London Court in Ekweremadu’s trial.

Ukpo, while faulting proceedings of the court which led to issuance of the order, claimed that his fundamental rights to fair hearing and personal privacy have been grossly breached.

His grouse was that neither he nor the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, who is the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, was made a party in the suit.

In a motion on notice he filed through his counsel, Bamidele Igbinedion, Ukpo prayed Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo to reverse the order permitting the release of his bio-data to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defence before an Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London.

In the motion predicated on fundamental human rights enforcement procedure, Ukpo claimed among others, that he was not heard before the order touching on his rights was issued in favour of Ekweremadu and his wife.

He asserted that his consent ought to have been sought and obtained before such an order could be made in favour of the respondents.

Ekweremadu had in a suit filed on his behalf by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) asked the Federal High court to compel some banks and Federal Government agencies to release to him and his wife bio-data of Ukpo to enable them establish his true age before the London court.

Other documents sought by the Senator are bank mandate card, account opening package and bank verification number for use in their trial at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in the United Kingdom following discrepancies in the age claimed by Ukpo upon their arrest for criminal charges on organ harvest bid.

Justice Ekwo after taking arguments from lawyers had on July 1 granted the prayers of Ekweremadu and his wife and ordered the defendants to make the documents available to them.

But Ukpo, almost two months after the order was made, is claiming that his interest was adversely affected as he was not made a party and was denied fair hearing.

He claimed that he became aware of the order through social media and applied for reversal of the court order.

Apart from Ekweremadu and his wife, other defendants in the motion bordering on alleged breach of fundamental rights are National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Stanbic IBTC Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System.

The applicant is praying the court to restrain the defendants, their agents, privies, staff and workers from releasing any information concerning him to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defence in the UK court.

Meanwhile, Justice Ekwo has fixed September 13 for hearing of the motion.

