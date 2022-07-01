Alleged Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu appears in court

Embattled Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, appeared at the Uxbridge Magistrate’s Court in London where he is facing charges of organ trafficking. Ekweremadu, a former deputy senate president, whose case was scheduled to be heard in court on July 7, had the case fast-tracked and heard yesterday, according to Channels Television reports.

Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested last Thursday and charged with allegedly trafficking a young Nigerian, David Nwamini, with intention of harvesting his kidney. The Ekweremadus were denied bail and their trial was adjourned to July 7. When Ekweremadu appeared in court Tuesday, the prosecutor maintained his argument that Mr Nwamini was coerced to donate his kidney and is 15 years old. PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Nigerian government, through the Nigerian Immigration Service, said on Sunday that Mr Nwamini was 21 years old. Ekweremadu’s case has now been adjourned to the initial date (July 7). He will remain in custody after the prosecutor argued that he is an influential person and is a flight risk.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...